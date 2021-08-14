‘Days of YesterYear’ encourages history learning in interactive ways

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The 'Days of YesterYear' show put on by the Mechanical History Roundtable of Rochester interactively tells the historical stories of one generation to another.

The event is back this weekend after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It features exhibits in many different aspects of what life looked like in the past.

Gas engine demonstrator Scott Wiebold restores historical gas engines and displays them on a man-made trailer.

"I want to be able to show the younger generation that are maybe not from a farm, this is the type of equipment that we had to use to feed to animals, the cows, the horses, the pigs, any of the farm animals we had this was the machinery we used to water and feed them," Wiebold said.

The event held at the History Center of Olmsted County has been going on for nearly 50 years, and features various demonstrations in woodworking, oat threshing, sawmill operations, or Mark Grimes' specialty: blacksmithing.

"Oh I love it because it's a lot of kids. A lot of older people. Just a lot of people. And they're curious, and they want to learn new things and learn about blacksmithing, and then I get a chance to tell them I teach classes down at my farm too," Grimes said.

Event organizer Kenneth Mueller says the event is all about showing today's children a little piece of the past.

"Here at the carpenter shop the kids can plain the board, drill the hole, and we give them a Christmas tree ornament. It's just an activity the kids can get involved in what's happening," he said.

The 'Days of Yesteryear' makes one thing clear: history is better learned with activity.

"Maybe not long down the road, we won't be able to see this stuff. And if we can promote it for what we have, get the community involvement, that's the most important part, so we don't lose the history," Mueller continued.

The 'Days of Yesteryear' will continue Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no fee or registration prior to arriving at the history center, so everyone is welcome to enjoy the rustic display.