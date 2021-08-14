Early election results show Zambian opposition leader ahead

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Early election results in Zambia show opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema ahead in a tight, tense race while the national Electoral Commission has urged people to wait for the final official results to avoid any unrest. The first set of results announced Saturday from 15 of the country’s 156 constituencies has Hichilema in the lead with 171,604 votes to President Edgar Lungu’s 110,178. The commission said it will update the results as votes from the constituencies are tabulated and expects to announce the final results by Monday. An overwhelming turnout, particularly by youthful Zambians who make up a majority of registered voters, saw long lines in front of polling stations on election day, Thursday.