Gift of Life Transplant House holds first annual car show

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Car enthusiasts came together to support the Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester Saturday.

The house near Mayo Clinic has been operating for more than 35 years. It provides a temporary home for people who are recovering from an organ transplants. It has 84 guest rooms and charges just $30 a night.

Dozens of vehicles, from old classic cars, to trucks and motorcycles were on display. It was $20 to enter and there were trophies to win.



Organizers said most of their fundraising events had to be canceled because of the pandemic, so,

they got creative and decided an outdoor car show was a safe and fun way to raise money for the house.

"Just imagine that you've just recently gotten a diagnosis," Gift of Life Transplant House Executive Director Mary Wilder said. "You're being told that it can be saved with a lifesaving transplant. But, you're going to need to stay in the Rochester area, close to Mayo Clinic, for three to four months. We are always busy. There's always a need for transplants. And always a need for transplant patients to have a place to stay."

Wilder said they want to make the event a new tradition.

"There are a lot of car enthusiasts in southeastern Minnesota," she said. "We wanted to join in on the fun. "We want to make this the place to be every year."

Wilder said they are always in need of volunteers.

The organization's next event is a 5K in Sept. They also had a golf tournament in July.