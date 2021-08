ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Golfers took to Eastwood Golf Course Saturday to enjoy the sunshine and remember a young Rochester man and talented baseball player.

Ellingson

The event was about remembering Adam Ellingson of Rochester who died unexpectedly in 2017 due to gastroenteritis complicated by respiratory arrest while a student and athlete in Mankato. He was 20 years old.



Funds from the event went toward supporting Channel One Regional Food Bank.