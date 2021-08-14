Judge orders Minneapolis police ballot question reworded

A judge in Hennepin County has ordered the wording be rewritten on a ballot question that will soon be before Minneapolis voters on the future of the city’s police department. The proposal has become a key issue in the November elections, which are drawing national attention and money as citizens decide the future of public safety in the city following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. Hennepin County District Judge Jamie Anderson on Friday instructed the city to remove an “explanatory note” outlining details of the proposal before voters. Anderson said the city does have the ability to include explanatory notes, but the wording for this particular proposal was “problematic.”