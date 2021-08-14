Mother of son with autism receives plenty of support on McDonald’s toy mission

DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Maddox Matthias is on a mission to collect all the space jam-themed happy meal toys from local McDonald's locations. The six-year-old boy with autism was able to secure most of the treasured toys, but needed a little help.

That's when his mom, Jillian, posted in the Facebook Group 'Spotted in Rochester' asking if anyone would be willing to trade or give up some of the toys Maddox wasn't able to obtain through buying the kid's meals.

To the family's delight, Maddox now has mostly all of the toys he asked for, and his mother is thankful for all the positive community outreach she received.

"Kids with autism or just even with disabilities, kind of get like swept under the rug or just ignored by the public," she said. "You know they're not easy, it's not easy. But it's so rewarding, he's a great kid."

Maddox says he's still seeking Sylvester and Lola Bunny if anyone else is able to help.