PSG fans give Messi huge ovation; Galtier’s Nice routs Lille

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi smiled and looked transfixed as Paris Saint-Germain fans chanted the soccer great’s name before Saturday’s French league game against Strasbourg. PSG’s latest signing joined four other recruits as they were presented before some 49,000 fans at Parc des Princes before kickoff. Messi was not in the actual squad for the game. He only recently returned from an extended holiday after helping Argentina win the Copa America. Although he has started training with PSG Messi is not yet match fit. Coach Christophe Galtier returned to Lille and punished his old club as Nice won 4-0 earlier Saturday.