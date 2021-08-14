Taylor effective in lone series as Texans beat Packers 26-7

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tyrod Taylor went 4 of 4 for 40 yards in his lone series and rookie quarterback Davis Mills led a couple of scoring drives for the Houston Texans in a 26-7 preseason victory over the Packers. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Houston’s Deshaun Watson didn’t play as the spotlight shifted to the other quarterbacks on each team. Taylor led a 53-yard drive that resulted in one of Ka’imi Fairbairn’s four field goals. Green Bay’s Jordan Love went 12 of 17 for 122 yards with a touchdown pass and a fumble in his pro debut.