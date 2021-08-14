Tropical depressions Fred, seven could intensify Saturday

HAVANA (AP) — Forecasters say two tropical depressions in the Atlantic basin have the potential to intensify into tropical storms on Saturday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says tropical depression Fred could become a tropical storm for a second time as it slides towards the Florida Keys. Another tropical depression nearly 500 miles east of the Leeward Islands is forecast to become a tropical storm that would be named Grace. Both systems have maximum sustained winds around 35 mph. Forecasters say Fred appears disorganized. It is expected to pass near or west of the Florida Keys on Saturday afternoon. Tropical depression seven is forecast to move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night.