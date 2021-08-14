Western Days in Chatfield returns, sees large turnout

CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) -- Western Days in Chatfield is back after it was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's the 54th year for the event, and organizers said it's bigger and better than ever. It runs Aug. 12 through Aug. 15. People who head there can find live music, food, cornhole tournaments, pony rides and a horse pull.

On Saturday, thousands flocked to the "Grande Parade" that featured the Chatfield Brass Band and performances from Chatfield High School students, fire trucks and tractors.

The festivities continue into Saturday night and Sunday with live music and other activities. On Sunday, the weekend finishes with a fireworks display.

For a complete list of the events, visit the Chatfield Western Days Facebook page.

