3 children hurt in southern Wisconsin crash

COLUMBUS, Wis. (AP) — Three children were hurt in a car crash in southern Wisconsin. The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports the crash occurred late Friday afternoon in Dodge County just east of Columbus. Authorities said a 2006 Subaru and a 2021 Mitsubishi collided in an intersection of State Highway 16/160 and County Highway TT. A 10-year-old in the Subaru’s front seat suffered life-threatening injuries. The Subaru’s 31-year-old driver suffered serious injuries. A 5-year-old and a 4-year-old in the Subaru’s backseat suffered minor injuries. The Mitsubishi’s 40-year-old driver sustained serious injuries. Everyone involved was taken to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. The crash remains under investigation.