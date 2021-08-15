Census Bureau begins releasing data from 2020 Census

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Part of the 2020 Census is now out. The Census Bureau has begun to release information from the first poll in a decade and will have the full data available by the end of September.

Overall, the United States gained totals to its population by 7.4 percent giving the country 331,449,281 people living in the country.

Minnesota and Iowa both saw upticks in their respective populations as well.

The Gopher State added 402,569 people to its population, a 7.6 percent increase.

Minnesota now sits 22 in the nation in terms of population size with 5,706,494 people.

Locally, Olmsted County saw the fourth-highest county population growth in the state with 18,599 new people added to the population at a 12.9 percent growth rate.

The county now sits at 162,847 people making it the 7th largest populated county in the state.

Meanwhile, Iowa also grew in population adding 144,014 people for a 4.7% increase in population over the last decade.

The Hawkeye State sits at 31 in the nation in terms of population at 3,190,369 people.

As for other Midwest neighbors, Wisconsin ranks 20 in the country, South Dakota 46 and North Dakota 47 in terms of population. All three experienced growth from the 2010 Census, as well.

The Census Bureau said all data will be available by September 30.

To view the population map, click here.