Fire Weather Watch from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Faribault County

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR

LOW HUMIDITY AND BREEZY SOUTHERLY WINDS…

The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this

evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Most of south central, central, and northern

Minnesota.

* WIND…South/southwest at 15 to 20 mph, with occasional gusts

near 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Min RH near 20 percent

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

