Fire Weather Watch from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT

Fire Weather Watch from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Faribault County
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
LOW HUMIDITY AND BREEZY SOUTHERLY WINDS…
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this
evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Most of south central, central, and northern
Minnesota.
* WIND…South/southwest at 15 to 20 mph, with occasional gusts
near 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY…Min RH near 20 percent
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
