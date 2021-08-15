Skip to Content

Fire Weather Watch from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT

10:06 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Faribault

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Faribault County

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
LOW HUMIDITY AND BREEZY SOUTHERLY WINDS…

The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Most of south central, central, and northern
Minnesota.

* WIND…South/southwest at 15 to 20 mph, with occasional gusts
near 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Min RH near 20 percent

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

