Gov. Walz extends COVID-19 vaccine incentive

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- According to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the State of Minnesota's COVID-19 vaccine incentive for newly vaccinated individuals has been "successful."

Minnesotans who receive their first dose of the vaccine by 11:59 p.m. on August 22 will be able to receive a $100 Visa Gift Card for receiving their vaccination.

According to Walz, since August 4 55,456 newly-vaccinated Minnesotans have submitted reward requests.

The state's weekly first dose vaccination rate is also up 129% since last month.

“Great news, Minnesota: You have more time to get $100 just for rolling up your sleeves,” Walz said. “With the Delta variant pushing cases up across the country, including right here in Minnesota, we’ve entered a new phase in the battle against COVID-19. The vaccines are the way we fight back against the virus. Get your first dose today and get $100. Simple as that.”

Anyone who received their vaccine from July 30 until August 22 can submit for their gift card.

Click here to submit your vaccination.

Funds from The American Rescue Plan will be used to fund the incentive.