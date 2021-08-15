Humidity returns this week; Rain chances remain limited

After a beautiful weekend, quiet conditions continue into the overnight with temperatures cooling into the mid 50s. Sky conditions will remain mainly clear with light wind speeds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Our tranquil weather pattern from the weekend will remains for the start of the new week as high pressure remains in control of the Upper Midwest. Seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s are on tap for Monday with widespread sunshine. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Temperatures increase as we head into the midweek with highs in the low 80s on Tuesday. The warming trend continues into Wednesday and Thursday with above normal highs in the mid 80s.

In addition to warming temperatures this week, dew points will be on the rise, creating some muggy conditions. Dew points are expected to still be pleasant in the upper 50s to low 60s on Monday before rising into the mid 60s on Tuesday. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will likely see high humidity levels as dew points climb into the upper 60s.

Friday could see a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the majority of the day. Filtered sunshine lasts into the weekend with spotty showers early Saturday morning. Temperatures looks to settle back to near normal in the low 80s on Friday and through the weekend.