Minnesota GOP members respond to Jennifer Carnahan allegations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- An outpouring of condemnations were made from GOP officials and groups throughout the state of Minnesota Sunday, in the wake of allegations brought towards state GOP leader Jennifer Carnahan.

"If any of it is true, then this Mr. Lazarro should feel the full weight of the law. It's a horrible crime, sex trafficking of minors is just unfathomable. And likewise, if some people are making allegations that Jennifer Carnahan is somehow associated with it, if she had any former knowledge or knowledge of what was happening, then she should immediately step down from her position," said Olmsted GOP Chair Christopher Brandt.

The allegations come on the heels of two arrests: one of a 19-year-old woman involved in Minnesota College Republicans, and top GOP activist and donor Anton Lazzaro. Both were arrested for their involvement in a sex trafficking ring.

Multiple GOP associations in Minnesota called for Carnahan's resignation, as she is close friends with Lazzaro. Minnesota College Republicans issued a statement, quote:

"It has been brought to our attention that Carnahan was made aware of this incident, yet failed to take action. Presumably setting the precedent for how she would respond to future allegations made within the party."

In Rochester, Olmsted GOP chair said she should resign if the legal process plays out, and it is true that she is an accomplice.

"If she had any knowledge of these illegal activities and terrible crimes happening, then she should step down immediately, and I think there would be legal ramifications for her," said Brandt.

Speaking with Rochester's state representative David Senjem, he said he found it hard to believe she would be an accomplice of such horrid crimes, and that the entire situation was hard to fathom.

