Quake injured wait for help as new disaster overwhelms Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Many of the Haitians injured during a powerful earthquake over the weekend are lying in the open, under burning heat, waiting for help as hospitals overflow with patients. Thousands more in the quake zone are sleeping outside for a second night, clutching small transistor radios tuned to the news. Officials have raised the death toll from Saturday’s earthquake to at least 1,297. And the devastation could soon worsen. Tropical Depression Grace is predicted to reach Haiti on Monday night, bringing the potential for heavy rain, flooding and landslides. The country’s Civil Protection Agency says the magnitude 7.2 earthquake also left at least 5,700 people injured.