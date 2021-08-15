Russia evacuates summer camp because of a forest fire

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian emergency officials say that over 800 people have been evacuated from a summer camp in the southern Urals because of a forest fire raging just half a mile away. A total of 750 children and 87 personnel have been evacuated from the camp in the Bashkortostan republic, 730 miles east of Moscow, Russia’s Emergency Ministry said. Firefighters are battling the blaze that prompted the evacuation and has covered 2.5 acres of land. Bashkortostan on Sunday was among five Russian regions most affected by the wildfires. According to Russia’s aerial forest protection agency, Avialesookhrana, seven fires burned in Bashkortostan on Sunday on 3,195 acres.