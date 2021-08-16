7-year-old girl killed in homemade go-cart collision

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) -- A girl was killed in Cerro Gordo County on Sunday in a homemade go-cart collision.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the 4600 block of Olive Avenue near Rockwell for a collision involving a juvenile female.

Bryclynn Blue Blackdeer, 7 years old, of Rockwell was riding a homemade go-cart when it collided with a boat trailer.

Blackdeer died as a result of her injuries sustained from the collision.

Rockwell-Swaledale EMT's and Mason City Fire Department assisted on the scene.