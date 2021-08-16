‘Back the Blue’ rally held in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Some citizens of Rochester organized a 'Back the Blue' rally in Rochester Monday evening.

The event was hosted to show support for local law enforcement officers.

Participants marched up and down 4th Street with flags and signs.

Rally attendant Julie Reed explained they were trying to increase support for law enforcement.

"There are hundreds of calls each month that you never hear about," Reed said. "These police officers go out there and they defend our public, they go to anybody who needs their help. But those same people are not even out here tonight supporting them."

Reed said the group plans to rally again next Monday.