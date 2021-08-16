Byron Schools Board votes to recommend masking in schools, not require

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Byron approved of its proposed COVID-19 protocols for the fall on Monday. The controversial ruling made masks optional for all schoolchildren in the classroom.

"I think there's a time and place for using community input in making important decisions, and I don't think following parent opinion when we're trying to get through a pandemic is the right time and place," Alisha Eiken, a mother of multiple children in Byron Schools, said.

The school's superintendent, who based the proposal on emails he received from parents, said the rules may be subject to change.

"We will be working everyday to take a look at where we're at, working still with Olmsted County, as well as MDH and the CDC," said Superintendent Dr. Mike Neubeck.

Some other rules as a part of the passed resolution: masking for ten days after a positive test, masks required on buses, and contact tracing after exposure.

"There are gonna be people in this room that are okay with things, and there's gonna be people that are upset with things. But the thing that we have to remember about tonight, if a decision is made tonight, this week, whatever it is that we come to. It's not the end of the road," Board Treasurer Craig Fuchs said.

Though board members urged caution and said they would revise their guidance as they see fit, one parent was very pleased with the outcome of the decision.

"I don't believe somebody's fear should make a choice for me on what I wanna do with my child," Amanda Wellner, a parent of children in Byron Schools, said.

"Last year, I wasn't very happy with the school, but, again, that's what the recommendations were and the mandates were so we had to follow them at the time. Now there's no mandates, there is no law, so we don't have to follow what they're saying," Wellner said.

Other parents were not pleased, and emphasized how kids need to continue to mask in order to mitigate transmission.

"I don't think any of us wants our kids to be masked, and none of us want to be masked, but the current guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health state that everybody in a school building should be masked regardless of vaccination status," Eiken said.