Community Engagement Response Team seeks financial support from the City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Members of the Community Engagement Response Team (CERT) asked the City Council for support in expanding its efforts for improving Rochester on Monday.

"The Community Engagement Response Team. It's fresh and it's still evolving but I still feel like we can do a lot more. We can do a lot more and we can expand a lot more and we can evolve a lot more," said KaJuan Parker, CERT Member.

CERT is about building community relations and improving safety in the city especially late nights in downtown Rochester.

Many see the group in their red CERT shirts on weekend nights engaging with the community in downtown Rochester with free haircuts, basketball games, and even free meals.

"For us to be able to keep our community safe, we need to be able to engage our community members in positive and hope-building ways," said CarolAnn Marie, CERT member.

Now, the group of volunteers is asking the city for financial support.

"For us to go just from an all-volunteer to start paying them some stipends for some of the things they are doing for the community. So this goes way beyond patrolling. We got back to school things, working with the homeless. Some Christmas stuff and turkeys and leading towards a lot of things," said Andre Crockett, CERT member.

The number of volunteers has grown the past few months. A group of adults who are giving their time for and using their service to be role models and mentors to those younger.

The group also hopes to be a show others, especially teens and children, the importance of giving back to the community.

"We are hoping that we can get into the school system and we are going to start our junior CERT program. And the junior CERT program will help with some of the disciplinary gaps that we have in our community. And doing the same things that we are doing by working beside the police officers inside the schools," Crockett said.

He said to run the program to provide the best community support would cost about $200,000.

"We want the community to see what happens when we engage and have boots on the ground," Crockett said.

CERT is hosting a parade and block party on Saturday to help children get school supplies.

