Local veterans react to Afghanistan collapse

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- In Minnesota, veterans are reacting to the scenes of turmoil in Afghanistan, saying the chaotic exit evokes comparisons to the Vietnam retreat in 1975.

"It's reminiscing of what happened in Vietnam," Vietnam veteran David Rudd said. "We left a lot of good people behind. People who helped us. People who became endangered because of the fact we left them behind. I feel like it's the exact same thing here in Afghanistan."

"It kind of reminds you of Saigon. The way they put the helicopters on the embassy and evacuated people," Vietnam veteran Gary Schonfelder said.

With the end of the 20 year war, some former services members say history is repeating itself.

"That's exactly what is being shown here," submarines veteran Michael Nelson said. "We are repeating history. And unfortunately, I think people in Afghanistan are going to be worse off."

Others, unsure of what good came from the decades long war -- and wishing for a different outcome.

"We let the people who helped us down. They're afraid for their lives," Rudd said. "My feeling is that they shouldn't be afraid for their lives. We should've gotten them out before we left our military presence."

"I feel like we are watching the death of a nation before us right now," Nelson said. "...I would like to see a proper peace deal. A peaceful transition of American forces to Afghanistan forces to ensure stability."

"I'm a little disappointed in Biden," Schonfelder said.

When President Joe Biden addressed America Monday afternoon, he did admit Afghanistan's collapse unfolded more quickly than his administration had anticipated.