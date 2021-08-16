Mayo Clinic announces a $200 million expansion to the Proton Beam Therapy Program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- To meet the growing demand for cancer treatment, Mayo Clinic is announcing a 110,000-sqaure-foot and $200 million expansion to the Mayo Clinic Proton Beam Therapy Program.

"Proton radiotherapy has provided a major technological advancement in the treatment of cancer, allowing for powerful radiation therapy to precisely target cancer in a manner superior to traditional radiation therapy," says Nadia Laack, M.D., chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

The expansion, set to be complete in 2025, will allow for two additional treatment rooms in addition to the four rooms currently in operation and a single lobby with a check-in desk where patients receiving radiation therapy and their families will have a seamless experience.

Proton Beam Therapy uses pencil beam scanning which allows providers to be able to pinpoint the cancerous tissue with radio therapy and better protect health tissue.

The expansion will be located on the east side of the Eisenberg Building and attached to the Jacobson Building.

Site preparation is anticipated to begin in November and construction to begin in late 2022.