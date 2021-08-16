Mayo throws surprise birthday celebration for cancer patient

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Krista has been battling melanoma since 2017. Although the cancer has since metastasized and is spreading throughout her body, nothing was not stopping Krista and her family from celebrating this milestone.

"I was extremely surprised. I had no idea. They even got a fake appointment to even like conceal everything," said Krista Stevens.

From Happy Birthday on the piano with Jane Belau to the Rochester Trolley ride into Oxbow Park, a big celebration was in order as the Stevens family are afraid this may be her last birthday.

"We just try to keep positive and you know keep her smiling keep her hopeful," stated Krista's father Timothy Stevens.

The family says spirits are high on this special day, but so are emotions.

"You know they say when someone gets sick in the family, I think everyone kind of gets affected," Krista said.

"It's really hard to see, like really hard. It is...It hits you every once in a while. Even though I'm in Arizona all of a sudden it like overcomes over nothing. I might be getting ready in the morning, I might be at work and it just hits me really hard. I like come home and see the progression of it is like… it's different," stated Krista's sister Elora Stevens.

This day was not about cancer though, it was all about celebrating Krista and her life.

"I just gotta stay strong, stronger than melanoma," said Krista.

Although everyone has their own personal battles, Krista's courage and positivity could be emulated.