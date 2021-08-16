Mayor Norton planning to sign masking executive order

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Mayor Kim Norton says she is planning to sign a new executive order regarding masking in the City of Rochester as early as Tuesday morning.

In the executive order, masking will be required indoors where children 12 and younger are present or are expected to be present.

Norton expressed concerns over the rising cases in Olmsted County amid the Delta variant.

The mayor's executive order will be in place for three days.

The most common route to extend the order will have to come through the Rochester City Council.