Minnesota reports 1,470 virus cases, more breakthrough cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials report five deaths from COVID-19, along with 1,470 infections. They say there’s a slight increase in infections among those who have been fully vaccinated. More than 7,000 people vaccinated against the virus have been infected, but health officials say that the rate of infection is low amid the 3 million Minnesotans who are vaccinated, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports. State officials encourage vaccinations as the best protection against the virus. Nearly all hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 now come from people who are not vaccinated. Gov. Tim Walz has extended a $100 incentive program for new vaccine recipients for one more week.