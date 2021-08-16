Northern Minnesota crews battling “rapidly growing” wildfire

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fire crews in northeastern Minnesota were battling a “rapidly growing” wildfire Sunday.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that Superior National Forest officials estimate the wildfire at “several hundred acres” in size.

Officials warn it could spread quickly due to high winds and dry conditions.

The Forest Service says it has asked residents near McDougal Lake to prepare for an evacuation and cleared visitors from the area, but authorities have not yet ordered an evacuation.

Gov. Tim Walz several hours later moved to send National Guard members to the region as fire dangers are expected to remain high over the next several days.