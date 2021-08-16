Rochester bar, homicide suspect sued over fatal traffic crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The family of a Rochester teenager who was killed earlier this year in an alcohol-related traffic crash has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver who caused the crash and the bar accused of serving him the alcohol.

The wrongful death lawsuit, filed in Olmsted County, names Sterling Haukom, and Image of Rochester, the owners of 63 Club as defendants.

According to the court records, Haukom was driving intoxicated the night of Feb. 23 at a high rate of speed as he approached the intersection of 12th Street SE and 8th Avenue SE in Rochester.

He crashed into the car 18-year-old Erika Cruz was driving. Cruz died as the result of the injuries she sustained in the crash.

Haukom is charged with criminal vehicular homicide.

The civil lawsuit alleges that 63 Club "unlawfully sold or furnished intoxicating beverages" to Haukom.

According to court documents, Haukom's blood alcohol concentration (BAC) exceeded the legal limit of 0.08%.

He reportedly admitted to investigators that he drank more than 15 alcoholic drinks before the crash, and that he was angry about an incident at the bar, which prompted him to drive fast.

The Cruz family is seeking $50,000 in the lawsuit.

Haukom's criminal trial is expected to begin later this month.