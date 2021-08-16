Rochester City Council unanimously approves lease for The Landing

Rochester City Council unanimously approves lease for The LandingUpdated
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- At Monday's Rochester City Council Meeting, the council voted unanimously to approve a new lease for The Landing.
The Landing will now continue to operate as a day facility for those experiencing homelessness at the Silver Lake Fire Station location through April.
The Landing has been operating out of the facility since November under a contract with the city.
With the original agreement supposed to end this month, this new lease now gives the non-profit more time in the old fire station.
However, The Landing is not expected to receive any additional funds from the city.