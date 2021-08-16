THIS WEEKEND: Rochester organization aims to supply students in need with school supplies

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As many children prepare to head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, one Rochester organization is stepping up in a fun way to make sure that every child has the necessary school supplies to start the year off right.

Rochester's Community Engagement Response Team (C.E.R.T.) says there is a huge need for school supplies for children of all ages in our community.

On Saturday August 21st, students in need can receive a free backpack and school supplies at Rochester's First Annual Back to School Block Party and Parade.

"There's a major need for these supplies," C.E.R.T. Co-Founder Bud Whitehorn said. "There's always a need to make sure that our children are taken care of because they are our future."

"We're going to have pencils, erasers, markers; we're going to have everything," said event Co-Coordinator Andre Crockett. "We already looked at the school website to see what elementary school needs, what middle school needs, and high school needs."

Even though other organizations like the United Way already have a backpack program, C.E.R.T. says there are still nearly 400 more backpacks needed in the community, and they are trying to fill that gap.

"We're hoping that we can actually reach the 300 or 400 mark of bookbags and supplies that we can give to every kid," Crockett said. "We want to make sure that every kid that does come, and who needs it, leaves with a bookbag and supplies."

To ensure every child has access to the school supplies they need for a successful school year, members of the community can even get involved by sponsoring a student.

"A $25 donation will provide a child in our community all the supplies they need to start off school," said Community Organizer Manal Abbadi. "And then a $50 donation will provide a child with the school supplies they need, a haircut, and potentially shoes. And then a $100 donation will provide that for two children in our community."

Organizers say the weekend event is a community effort.

"As long as there is a need here to help our children, no matter what school, no matter what district, no matter what side of town, we're here to help," Whitehorn said.

The block party starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. park with free food, school supplies, haircuts, and more.

Organizers say masking is highly encouraged to keep the event safe for everyone.

There will even be a surprise performance by a celebrity artist at 3 p.m.