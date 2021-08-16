Warm and muggy conditions return this week

After having beautiful weather this past weekend, we'll see an increase in heat and humidity throughout the area this week. High temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 80s through Friday. Dew points, which have been in the middle 50s and lower 60s lately, will jump into the middle/upper 60s Tuesday through Friday. Heat index values could reach the lower 90s later this week.

Rain chances still look to be limited this week. Our main chance of precipitation will be on Friday as our next weather maker moves through the upper Midwest. Isolated showers and storms will be possible again late Sunday into Monday. Other than those two rain chances, we'll have dry conditions through the next 5-7 days.

Overnight lows will also be warmer through the next week. Lows will sit steady in the middle 60s through Friday night. We'll fall back into the upper 50s, which is seasonable for this time of year, by Saturday night into Sunday.

Nick