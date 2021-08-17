Afghanistan War Veteran speaks to unrest overseas

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As the situation continues to develop over in Afghanistan, here in Rochester, an Army National Guard Veteran who fought overseas in the mid 2000s is reacting to the unrest.

During his 27 years with the Army National Guard, Rod Haworth was deployed to Afghanistan between 2005 and 2006. During that time, his job was as a trainer to help develop the Afghan National Army.

"I can't say this comes as a shock," Haworth said.

Watching the recent unrest in Afghanistan, Haworth isn't surprised the Taliban took control so quickly, but is sad to see the country's army surrender without much of a fight.

"That's hard to watch and to know that we trained with those men," Haworth said. "Trained hard in a very rough part of their country and that they don't even have enough interest to stay and fight for it. So that is kind of hard to see."

Haworth says he feels bad for the Afghan people and what is going to end up happening to them in the future after they helped him and so many other American soldiers.

"I think the president misspoke when he said it wasn't going to be like Saigon in 1975 when we left Vietnam," Haworth said. "We're not going to be extracting people off the top of the embassy. Well, that's it, it's people hanging off of the bottom of a cargo plane who would rather try to board a plane in motion and fall to their death than stay and die by the Taliban. They'd rather die like that than they would stay there and be potentially be hunted down and killed. I mean, I can't imagine having to make that decision."

Haworth added, "What you're seeing at the airport in Kabul, that's not going to stop. It's not going to stop until the last plane is out."

Monday night, Haworth contacted an interpreter he use to work with, currently in Kabul, asking how he was doing. A response came Tuesday morning.

"Just waiting for our turn. When will they come to get us? Counting down my life. I shared all my info with the US Embassy in Kabul three months ago, but still no response. I've sent them a follow up email, again no response. I know and helped as an interpreter with the U.S. friends in Afghanistan but now it's time for the U.S. government to help us and they're not even responding. This is very disappointing," Haworth relayed from his former interpreter.

Haworth says there was no good time for the United States to pull out of this war but thinks the U.S. government should have come up with a better exit strategy to make sure everyone was safe.

"I think it would validate the service that they gave to us," Haworth said. "You know, they came and they put their lives on the line for their county but they put their lives on the line for their country to aid us, to aid Americans. So I think for them to be acknowledged and say 'yeah we're going to get you out and get you someplace safe', I think it would mean the the world to them and their families."

Haworth has been working with and writing letters for two interpreters he use to work with, one in Pakistan and the other in Kabul, to help them try to get to safety.