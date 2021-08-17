Aquarium chair: Dressing-room video wasn’t ‘boys being boys’

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A security camera at a Florida aquarium recorded a group of women changing clothes, and top executives watched the video. But the board chairman at Clearwater Marine Aquarium says it wasn’t “boys being boys.” The Tampa Bay Times reports that Paul Auslander says an internal investigation determined that the recording was accidental and unintentional. But the incident wasn’t reported until six months later, by a former operations director who says his boss threatened to fire him if he told anyone. That boss, aquarium vice president Mike Hurst, has now resigned. Auslander said the internal probe ruled out a criminal referral. Clearwater Police are looking into it anyway.