BREAKING: Rochester Public Schools mandates masks for 2021-22 school year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Tuesday night the Rochester Public Schools Board voted unanimously to mandate masks in school for the 2021-22 school year.

Previous language passed stated masks were required for students aged 2-12 and recommended but not required for everyone who is vaccinated.

However, now all individuals will be required to wear masks indoors and on forms of school transportation.

The change will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night.

Board members said there will be future conversations surrounding masks as the COVID situation changes.

You can read the superintendent's recommendation below.