Byron Football Looks to Build on Program Foundation in 2021

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) - The Byron Bears are coming off a 4-3 season in which they made it to the Section 1AAAA Championship.

This year, Byron has to replace one of the best football players in the entire area. The school's all-time leading rusher, Austin Freerksen, graduated and moved on to the next level.

Now, the Bears turn to a new group of seniors to lead the team to the postseason. Byron enters year six in head coach Ben Halder's system. He says he looks to build on the foundation of his program.

"We feel good about where the program is at," said Halder. "We're different year to year, but we feel like we've set a standard, all the seniors before in the five previous years of the program. The standard that we're going to win, we're going to be competitive, and we're never going to give up. I think the seniors last year set the bar a little higher, too, making it to a section championship game, so that's a good standard to have."

"I feel like we're pretty confident," said senior offensive and defensive lineman Christian Connelly. "We have [Kasson-Mantorville] Week 1. That's who we played last year in the [Section 1AAAA] Title game, and I feel like we'll do pretty well this season."