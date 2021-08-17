Dutch economy rebounds strongly from COVID-19 pandemic

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government’s statistician says there were more job vacancies in the Netherlands in the second quarter of the year than there were people seeking employment. Statistics Netherlands also reported Tuesday that the economy grew by 3.1% compared with the previous quarter. It marks the first time openings have outstripped unemployment since the statistics office began measuring what it calls tension in the employment market in 2003. For every 100 unemployed people, there were 106 jobs available. There were a record 327,000 jobs open at the end of June, with unemployment falling to 3.3%. The Dutch economy grew by just under 10% from a year ago, when the coronavirus pandemic slammed the brakes on years of growth.