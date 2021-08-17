Follow along live: Rochester Public Schools Board Meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Click to watch the live stream below. Public Comment will not be broadcasted via the live stream.

Live meeting updates:

5:30 p.m. -- Meeting called to order.

5:33 p.m. -- Public Comment begins after Chair Marvin lays ground rules.

5:34 p.m. -- First up: Anastasia Hopkins Folk. Parent of 3 RPS students. She has a family full of educators. She supports the debate of Critical Race Theory and says it translates to equity education. Says CRT is about the stories we tell ourselves and stories from the past. Also says that masks is a non-issue and that it's a tool for students to be safe.

5:37 p.m. -- Second: Guthrie Capasella. Lives in the district. Greeted everyone in Lakota. Has two children returning in the fall. Urges patience with students returning from hardest year for students last year. Voices his support for equity work but says it needs expanded quicker.

5:41 p.m. -- Third: Kim Hicks. Lives in district. Thanks board for masking work and hopes it continues. Talks about how there's a lack of access to trauma training to other district employees compared to teachers and paraprofessionals. Encourages board to use grants to fund this education.

5:44 p.m. -- Fourth: Justin Cook. Lives in district. Talks about need for research based learning, specifically when it comes to students with dyslexia. Asks district to use newly passed omnibus dollars from the state to complete training. Also says discipline data needs to be more available.