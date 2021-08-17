GOP leaders believe Carnahan will retain chair position

(KTTC) - Minnesota's GOP Chair Carnahan is facing a vote on no confidence against her on Thursday, but party leaders believe she is likely to retain her leadership.

GOP members spoke anonymously and said they do not believe there will be enough votes to remove Carnahan, and that the only way she could leave is through resignation.

Carnahan's friend and donor Anton Lazzaro was arrested last week and faces allegations of child sex trafficking.

The GOP Executive Council decided over the weekend to move forward with an audit of the party's finances and eliminate staff nondisclosure agreements that Carnahan's staff had signed. The moves were responding to allegations of mismanagement and toxic leadership surfaced against Carnahan.

Carnahan has categorically denied these allegations and has stated she has no plans to resign.