Health officials to provide COVID-19 testing sites to schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As a new school year is approaching, the state is providing additional support in the form of student COVID-19 testing sites.

With the Department of Health giving the recommendation that unvaccinated children and all children under 12 get tested for the virus at least every week, health officials are providing funding to public schools to establish COVID-19 testing sites as they see fit.

The department said Minnesota will be providing communities with saliva tests, nasal swabs and rapid tests as options for all students to return to school as safely as possible.

State Education Commissioner Heather Mueller said the support will cater to each community's needs.

"We are excited to be able to provide free, in-school screening testing options for public school districts, charter schools, private schools and non-public schools across the state. And includes more options for local schools so they can choose the best tests for their community based on each school's individual needs," she said.

The CDC also adopted a recommendation allowing immuno-compromised people to receive a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to further protect themselves from the virus.

The CDC recommends talking to a health care provider about available options.