Iran appoints new navy chief

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s top leader has appointed a new chief for the country’s navy. The report by the official IRNA news agency said Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Tuesday appointed Adm. Shahram Irani as the new navy chief. He is successor of Adm. Hossein Khanzadi, who held the post since 2017. Iran’s navy, which operates under the army, is mainly in charge of operations in Sea of Oman and beyond in international waters. The paramilitary Revolutionary Guard also has its separate navy in the Persian Gulf, where the U.S. navy occasionally complains about harassment by the Guard’s gunboat.