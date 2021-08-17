PACE back to school rally brings resources and fun

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- There's plenty of preparation that comes with going back to school, and local organizations teamed up Tuesday night to provide students with all the back-to-school resources they may need.

At the Solider's Field Memorial track, "Parents and Children Excel," also known as 'PACE', gathered over 40 family-friendly organizations to provide both resources and fun to families.

The free community rally had a vaccination clinic to encourage eligible students to get the shot before returning to class.

PACE program worker Tiara Brown said the rally also had a dunk tank, climbing wall, face painting, various yard games and more.

"And so we know how important it is… those first few months of school are, and so if a kid is able to feel good going into school, that definitely helps with their success going into the rest of the school year and also makes sure that family feels supported going into the school year," she said.

Families were also able to receive a free slice of Pasquale's pizza and a scoop of ice cream from Flapdoodles just for going.