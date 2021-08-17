Police searching for missing man traveling to Rochester from Milwaukee, WI

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KTTC) -- The Chisago county sheriff's office is looking for the public's assistance in locating a man who went missing while traveling to Rochester.

59-year-old Richard Jacobus of the Milwaukee, WI area was expected to be traveling from Milwaukee to Rochester, but he never arrived in Med City as planned.

Police report Richard was likely in the Taylor Falls area between the 11th and 13th after leaving the Milwaukee area on the 9th.

Jacobus's vehicle was located in Taylor Falls Sunday, but he was not.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, police request that you please contact the Chisago County Sheriff's Office at 651-257-4100.