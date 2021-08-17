Prototype military transport plane crashes outside Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — A prototype military transport plane crashed while performing a test flight outside Moscow on Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported, citing Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation. The new light military transport plane, Il-112V, crashed in a forested area as it was coming in for a landing at the Kubinka airfield about 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Moscow, spokespeople of the corporation told the Tass news agency. The Interfax news agency reported, citing a source familiar with the incident, that three people were aboard the plane and were feared dead. The Baza online news outlet posted a video on its channel in the messaging app Telegram of an airplane crashing into the woods after one of its engines caught fire.