Republicans approve attempt to intervene in redistricting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders have voted to hire attorneys and attempt to intervene in a federal lawsuit brought by Democrats that seeks to throw out the state’s current congressional and legislative district boundaries and not have them be the basis for drawing new maps. The Legislature’s GOP-controlled Joint Committee on Legislative Organization voted 6-4 on Tuesday, with all Republicans in support and Democrats against, to proceed with hiring attorneys outside of the Wisconsin Department of Justice. The Legislature wants to intervene in the lawsuit that was filed on Friday. The lawsuit asks the court to intervene now and be prepared to draw new maps if Gov. Tony Evers and legislators don’t reach a deal.