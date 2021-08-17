Rochester City Council not on the same page after Mayor Kim Norton signs local emergency order

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayor Kim Norton officially signed a local emergency order Tuesday morning requiring masks to be worn in all indoor settings in the city of Rochester where medically vulnerable people as well as children under 12 are expected to be present. The decision is receiving mixed opinions from Rochester City Council members.

"The goal was to stop that spread, to really tamp things down and to try to control things in our community here," said Mayor Kim Norton.

"We were watching the data and watching it go into the high category and I felt it was time to take action. I had brought it up a week ago at the city council meeting and they shared their thoughts about how they were feeling at that time wanting to watch the trend," Norton stated.

According to Mayor Norton and City Council members themselves, this has been a rather sensitive topic.

"It's a very complex issue, there's a lot of variables that we talk about. Enforcement and how to get public support on this but it's a start and I think that this is a very narrow avenue we're starting it with but at least it's something," said Rochester City Council member Molly Dennis.

"I find it very hard for a declaration of emergency is a huge item. This is something from a public safety perspective that's huge and not knowing if it's legal or how we're going to do it really is upsetting to me and I'm not sure how we handle that," stated Rochester City Council member Shaun Palmer, during the last meeting.

The face covering mandate is effective immediately in the city of Rochester.

"My advice even through this summer has been eat outside if possible. Staying in an outside location is by and large the safest place to be," Norton stated.

By statute, the emergency declaration ends in three days. This means City Council will have to meet on Friday to discuss the mandate and possibly act on extending it. The furthest City Council could extend the mandate, if they choose to extend it at all, is October 18, 2021.

The full declaration can be found here.