Rochester Mayor Norton signs order requiring masks in spaces with children and medically vulnerable

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Masks will have to be worn in all indoor public settings within Rochester where medically vulnerable individuals or children under the age of 12 are expected to be present, according to an emergency order signed by Mayor Kim Norton.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton signed a Declaration of Local Emergency Tuesday morning. It will be in effect until 10:15 a.m. on Friday August 20, 2021, unless Rochester City Council acts by resolution to extend it.

