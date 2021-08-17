Syrian state TV: Israel fires missiles in southern Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state TV says Israel carried out a missile attack, targeting a military position in southern Syria. There was no immediate word on casualties in the Tuesday night attack. State TV said two missiles were fired toward the position near the southern town of Quneitra, on the edge of Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the missiles struck areas where Iran-backed fighters are based. Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in war-ravaged Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.