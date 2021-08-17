Two Rochester Public Schools parents share opinion on masks in schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Tuesday, the Rochester Public Schools Board voted to require masks for all staff and students inside school buildings.

KTTC talked to two parents who attended the meeting about their opinions on masks in schools.

"I think it's really sad. I think it's a violation of all of our rights and our bodily autonomy. I think parents should have a choice about what goes on their children faces and blacks their respiratory system," said Karin Charron

"I think that since we cannot vaccinate our tiniest humans and that we know that breakthrough infections are happening. That it's just in everyone's best interest to do what we can. It's a really simple thing that we can do to try to help prevent it. Is it going to solve it? Probably not completely but it's just one thing that we can do to try to make it a bit easier," said Kim Hicks.

Some parents feel the board is ignoring their frustrations.

"Parents that have voiced concerns that their child had has been affected by masking mandates are being disregarded," Charron said. "Out of fear we are losing our individual freedom. And I think that is rather unconstitutional."

Others say it will be an adjustment for children, but that it's for the best.

"My sixth-grader actually has autism and originally when we started with the masks he was really worried that he wouldn't be able to keep it on. And he was very anxious about it," Hicks said. "We worked with the professionals in our lives to help him get more comfortable. And he now does beautifully and is really excited to start middle school even if it means he has to wear a mask."

Charron said she pulled out at least one of her children from RPS in-person learning to the online school.

"We have immune systems and we have existed all of these years prior. I don't think there is a need to cover up our healthy immune systems," she said.

Hicks stands firm in believing that masks are the way to healthier learning.

"Anything we can do to make it so they can have as much opportunity as they can is what I want to do. This seems like a really easy way to try that," she said.

The school board chair said the board received a significant amount of emails from parents urging universal masking.

She said it was about fifteen to one in terms of emails supporting masking compared to emails against masking requirements.

