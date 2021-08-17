United Airlines to end nonstop flights from Rochester to Chicago

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- United flights from Rochester International Airport to Chicago will end next month.

Skywest operates United flights out of Rochester International Airport and has been offering the nonstop flights since 2017.

The company says the flights were not attracting enough passengers to make them profitable.

This decision does not impact United's flights from Rochester to Denver.

American Airlines will still offer daily flights to the Windy City from Rochester.